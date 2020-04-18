Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. 1,536,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

