Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 835,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

