Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 687,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

