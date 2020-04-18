Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 48,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,408. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

