Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.35.

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 48,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,408. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.