Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPR. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 6,631,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,525. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

