Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,636 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 3,304,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

