Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $7.12 on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

