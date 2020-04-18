Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,790 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,151. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

