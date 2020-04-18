Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

