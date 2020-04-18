Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 540,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,484. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

