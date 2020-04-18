Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

D traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 2,828,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,689. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

