Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

