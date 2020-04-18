Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $331.58. 2,057,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.62 and its 200 day moving average is $309.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

