Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,451,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.