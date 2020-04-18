Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.