Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

