Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 5,352,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,124. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

