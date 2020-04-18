Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,553 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 3.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,852. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.