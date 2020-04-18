Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,706,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,676,063. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

