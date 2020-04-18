Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

