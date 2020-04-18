SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 3,281,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

