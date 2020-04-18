Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Stantec stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.