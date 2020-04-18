Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 100,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $11,043,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 219,964 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $5,072,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 263,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

