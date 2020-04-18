Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,264,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,285. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

