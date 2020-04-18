Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,092,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.