Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

SBUX traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $77.10. 14,264,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

