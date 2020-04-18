Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Stars Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $25.29. 4,544,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,319. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,071,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.