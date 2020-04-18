Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

UNP stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $149.89. 5,065,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.