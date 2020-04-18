Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,326 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,110,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,964. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

