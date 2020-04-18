Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,845 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

