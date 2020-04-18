Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.81.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. 6,100,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,972. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.