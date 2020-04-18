Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

