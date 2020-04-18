Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.50.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $753.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,082,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607,434. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

