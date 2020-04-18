Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.07. 46,226,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

