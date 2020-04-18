Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 357.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 8,382,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.