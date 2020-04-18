Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 905,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.