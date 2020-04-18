Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,733,000 after purchasing an additional 421,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

