Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,491 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $186.10. 6,467,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

