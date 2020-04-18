Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.26. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

