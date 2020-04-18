Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.97. 10,406,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,457. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

