Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 30,420,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

