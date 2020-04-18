Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,997 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 2,469,880 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

