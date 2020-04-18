Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,232 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

