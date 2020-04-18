Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 8,005,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,781. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

