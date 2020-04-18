Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 91,777 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.