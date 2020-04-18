Stellar Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $519.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, Kraken, HitBTC and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,880 coins and its circulating supply is 20,327,471,070 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, HitBTC, Indodax, Bitfinex, Stellarport, CoinEgg, BCEX, RippleFox, Binance, Huobi, ABCC, Koinex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CEX.IO, CryptoMarket, Stronghold, BitMart, Exmo, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Poloniex, Kuna, Liquid, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Kraken, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Ovis, Bittrex and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

