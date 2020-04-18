Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $24.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 941,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

