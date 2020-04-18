Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

