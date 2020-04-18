Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 14,053,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

